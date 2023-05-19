Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|26.6
|24.9
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.9
|5.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.8
|PRA
|34.5
|37
|34.5
|PR
|30.5
|33.5
|30.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.7
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.
- He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|39
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|46
|37
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|28
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|34
|28
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
