The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Brogdon put up 19 points in a 123-116 loss versus the Heat.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brogdon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 2.9 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.9 PR 18.5 19.1 20 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.