The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 123-116 loss against the Heat, Smart tallied 13 points, 11 assists and two steals.

Below, we dig into Smart's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.2 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.9 PR 16.5 14.6 18.7 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.