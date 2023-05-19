Blake Snell takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Friday at PETCO Park against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .272 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 248 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.375 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton will get the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson

