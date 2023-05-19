On Friday, May 19, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (20-24) host Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (24-20) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Red Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (1-5, 4.83 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 12 out of the 25 games, or 48%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 8-10 (44.4%).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Red Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Connor Wong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Justin Turner 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.