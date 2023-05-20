Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mariners on May 20, 2023
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 59 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .343/.433/.610 so far this season.
- Acuna has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashing .236/.370/.515 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .266/.342/.379 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.337/.533 so far this year.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
