The Seattle Mariners (21-23) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Atlanta Braves (28-16) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will call on Jesse Chavez versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (1-2).

Braves vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Chávez

The Braves will send out Chavez for his first start of the season.

The 39-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 21 times this campaign.

He has an ERA of 2.50, a batting average against of .232 and 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

During eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Gilbert has collected four quality starts this year.

Gilbert is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

This season, the 26-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.022), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.

