Paul Goldschmidt and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Mikolas has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

The 34-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.573 WHIP ranks 69th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2 at Mariners Apr. 22 5.1 5 3 3 4 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .301/.407/.514 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .294/.382/.618 so far this year.

Gorman heads into this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .412 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 59 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .322/.392/.552 slash line on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 42 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .251/.360/.521 slash line on the season.

Betts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

