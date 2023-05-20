Nolan Gorman brings a 10-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (19-27) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (2-1) against the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.94 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (2-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In nine starts this season, Mikolas has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.94, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.

Syndergaard has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Syndergaard will look to pick up his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (65) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are third in the league with 414 total hits and eighth in MLB action scoring 229 runs.

Syndergaard has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits against the Cardinals this season.

