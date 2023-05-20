The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will look to Yandy Diaz, who is currently on a 12-game hit streak, when they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) and Owen Miller, who has safely hit in 11 games in a row. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (5-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, an 8.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.075 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Eflin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.

Lauer is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Lauer has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this matchup.

