Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (25-20) and the San Diego Padres (20-25) facing off at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-1) to the mound, while Chris Sale (3-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 12 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (254 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule