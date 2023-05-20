Player props are listed for Juan Soto and Rafael Devers, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Boston Red Sox at PETCO Park on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (46 total hits).

He's slashed .264/.309/.557 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Mariners May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 52 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .304/.380/.491 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three doubles and three walks.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (1-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his fifth start of the season.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3 vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Soto Stats

Soto has 39 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .247/.399/.462 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 44 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .268/.366/.421 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

