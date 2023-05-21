Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|9.8
|7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.2
|7.5
|Assists
|2.5
|3
|2.7
|PRA
|--
|19
|17.2
|PR
|13.5
|16
|14.5
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.
- He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|29
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|32
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.