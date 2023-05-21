The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his previous game (May 19 loss against the Heat) produced two points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 7 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 7.5 Assists 2.5 3 2.7 PRA -- 19 17.2 PR 13.5 16 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.