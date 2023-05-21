The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)

Heat (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 26-29-2 ATS record Boston racks up as a 4-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

