In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -125 11.5 Derrick White 9.5 -130 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Al Horford or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.