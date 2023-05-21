Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|214.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Celtics (-3.5)
|213.5
|-155
|+135
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-110
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-125
|11.5
|Derrick White
|9.5
|-130
|12.4
