The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points.

Boston's games this year have an average total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 39-17, a 69.6% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Celtics have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

In home games, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

