Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|12.4
|9.2
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.6
|2.3
|Assists
|--
|3.9
|1.1
|PRA
|--
|19.9
|12.6
|PR
|12.5
|16
|11.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.8
Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat
- White is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.
- He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Derrick White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|23
|11
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|21
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|34
|23
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|28
|13
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|25
|15
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|25
|10
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
