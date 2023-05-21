Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Jaylen Brown will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|26.6
|23
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|5.5
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.6
|PRA
|33.5
|37
|32.1
|PR
|29.5
|33.5
|28.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.4
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.
- He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|38
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|39
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|46
|37
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|28
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|34
|28
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
