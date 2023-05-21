Malcolm Brogdon could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon, in his previous game (May 19 loss against the Heat) produced 13 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 2.8 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.8 PR 17.5 19.1 20 3PM 2.5 2 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 26 13 4 2 1 2 1 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

