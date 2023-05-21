Corey Kluber takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at PETCO Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 58 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Boston is fourth in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 258 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.349 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kluber (2-5) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Kluber has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corey Kluber Merrill Kelly

