As they go for the series sweep, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (26-20) will face off against the San Diego Padres (20-26) at PETCO Park on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-145). A 9-run total is set for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (4-1, 4.06 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (2-5, 6.41 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 12, or 44.4%, of those games.

The Padres have an 11-11 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 1-5 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 4-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

