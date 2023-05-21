Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Padres on May 21, 2023
Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Boston Red Sox matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (46 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .258/.302/.545 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .303/.381/.486 so far this year.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with five doubles, five walks and an RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (4-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Twins
|May. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 20
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 21 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.401/.478 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has 44 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.359/.411 so far this season.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
