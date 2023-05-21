Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Boston Red Sox matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a slash line of .258/.302/.545 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Mariners May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .303/.381/.486 so far this year.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with five doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (4-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corey Kluber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 21 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.401/.478 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 44 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.359/.411 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.