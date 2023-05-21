After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in his last tournament (losing to Yannick Hanfmann), Taylor Fritz will start the French Open versus Michael Mmoh (in the round of 128). Fritz's odds to win it all at Stade Roland Garros are +8000.

Fritz at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Fritz's Next Match

In his opener at the French Open, Fritz will face Mmoh on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Fritz is currently listed at -5000 to win his next contest against Mmoh. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +3300

French Open odds to win: +8000

Fritz Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Fritz was beaten in the semifinals by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7.

Fritz has won three of his 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 46-20.

Fritz is 7-4 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Through 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 26.1 games per match. He won 55.2% of them.

Over the past year, Fritz has played 11 matches on clay, and 23.5 games per match.

Fritz has won 25.1% of his return games and 84.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Fritz has claimed 79.5% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 26.8% of his return games.

