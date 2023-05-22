Lakers vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|223.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Prediction
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Nuggets Injury Report
Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The two teams average 233 points per game combined, nine more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|-105
|25.9
|LeBron James
|24.5
|-125
|28.9
|Austin Reaves
|17.5
|-110
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|13.5
|-110
|11.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|10.5
|-120
|17.8
Lakers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1200
|Nuggets
|-215
|-2500
