Monday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (25-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-21) facing off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jaime Barria (1-1) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-3) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 13 of 26 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (258 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule