The Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 58 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .445 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 258.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corey Kluber Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.