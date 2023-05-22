Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (25-23) and Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (26-21) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 22 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The contest will start at 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jaime Barria - LAA (1-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-3, 5.48 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 16 out of the 29 games, or 55.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Angels have gone 16-13 (55.2%).

Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 13-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 4-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

