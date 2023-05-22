Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Angels on May 22, 2023
The Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Rafael Devers and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 46 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.
- He's slashed .253/.296/.533 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .296/.373/.475 so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .287/.360/.539 on the season.
- Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (48 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .267/.320/.483 on the season.
- Renfroe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a walk and an RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
