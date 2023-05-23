The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Heat have covered less often than the Celtics this season, putting up an ATS record of 30-48-4, compared to the 44-35-3 record of the Celts.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 87.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (30.4%).

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Celtics have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Celtics Performance Insights

Offensively, Boston is the fourth-best squad in the league (117.9 points per game). Defensively, it is fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).

The Celtics are seventh in the league in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.

The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

In 2022-23, Boston has taken 52% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62% of Boston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 38% have been 3-pointers.

