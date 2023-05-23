In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against Boston Celtics.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Celtics Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).
  • The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -105 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5
Derrick White 10.5 -120 12.4

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +1600 +700
Heat +275 -1098

