In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Celtics put up an average of 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Boston is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game at home, 5.1 more than on the road (115.4). Defensively they give up 110.5 per game, 1.9 fewer points than on the road (112.4).

This year the Celtics are collecting more assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (26.5).

Celtics Injuries