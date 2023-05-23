The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .272 with nine doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (13 of 46), with more than one RBI five times (10.9%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 20 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings