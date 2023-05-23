Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 21, Smart put up eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 128-102 loss against the Heat.

Below we will break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.7 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.3 PR 16.5 14.6 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

