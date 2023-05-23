The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .296 with three doubles and a walk.

Reyes has picked up a hit in five of eight games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Reyes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings