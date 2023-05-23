Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (47) this season while batting .254 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
- He has gone deep in 23.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 47), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 24 games this year (51.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (23.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (47.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
