On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (47) this season while batting .254 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this season (61.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 23.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 47), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has driven in a run in 24 games this year (51.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (23.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (28.6%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (47.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.