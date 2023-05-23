Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) and Boston Red Sox (26-22) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on May 23.

The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (3-1) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

