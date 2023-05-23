Red Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) and Boston Red Sox (26-22) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on May 23.
The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (3-1) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (2-2).
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Angels Player Props
|Red Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|W 6-1
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|W 4-2
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
