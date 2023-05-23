Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox head into the second of a three-game series against Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 10th-best in baseball with 58 total home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in baseball with a .440 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (259 total, 5.4 per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.338).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Bello is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Bello is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively

