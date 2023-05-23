Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Angels on May 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Rafael Devers, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (3-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (47 total hits).
- He has a .254/.296/.530 slash line so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .282/.358/.530 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 48 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI.
- He's slashing .261/.313/.473 so far this season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
