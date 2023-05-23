Red Sox vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox (26-22) and Los Angeles Angels (26-23) clash on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-2, 6.14 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- Bello (3-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across six games.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Brayan Bello vs. Angels
- The Angels are batting .260 this season, seventh in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (11th in the league) with 61 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Angels one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-15 with a home run and five RBI in 2 2/3 innings.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
- So far this season, Canning has not registered a quality start.
- Canning has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.
