A game after posting 21 points in an 80-74 loss to the Sun, Shakira Austin leads the Washington Mystics (1-1) at home versus the Connecticut Sun (2-0) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. It will start at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN

Sun vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 80 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sun vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut compiled a 17-19-0 ATS record last year.

In Connecticut's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Sun Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Sun thrived at both ends of the court last season, as they ranked third-best in the league in points scored (85.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (77.8 per contest).

Connecticut played well in terms of rebounding, as it ranked best in the league in boards (37.1 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (29.0 per contest).

With 15.5 forced turnovers per game, the Sun ranked best in the league. They ranked eighth in the league by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Sun did not sink many three-pointers last year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA (6.4 threes per game). But they ranked third-best in the league with a 35.4% shooting percentage when they did fire from downtown.

The Sun allowed 7.3 three-pointers per game last season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and they allowed a 32.8% three-point percentage (second-best).

Connecticut attempted 50.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 73.9% of the shots it took (and 79.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 26.1% of its shots (and 20.1% of the team's buckets).

