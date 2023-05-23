In a Tuesday WNBA slate that features two compelling contests, the Connecticut Sun versus the Washington Mystics is a game to watch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

Records and Stats

  • WAS Record: 1-1
  • CON Record: 2-0
  • WAS Stats: 77 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72 Opp. PPG (fifth)
  • CON Stats: 75 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (16 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3 APG)
  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (16 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -6
  • WAS Odds to Win: -247
  • CON Odds to Win: +196
  • Total: 158.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 0-1
  • ATL Record: 0-1
  • MIN Stats: 66 PPG (11th in WNBA), 77 Opp. PPG (seventh)
  • ATL Stats: 78 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Jessica Shepard (8 PPG, 8 RPG, 7 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (20 PPG, 10 RPG, 2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2
  • MIN Odds to Win: -135
  • ATL Odds to Win: +110
  • Total: 161.5 points

