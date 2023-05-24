Alex Verdugo -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.5% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 30 games this season (63.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings