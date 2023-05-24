On Wednesday, Jarren Duran (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .310.

Duran has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 16 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings