The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 47 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (31.3%).

In 22.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has an RBI in 24 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (43.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (27.3%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (45.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings