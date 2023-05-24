Wednesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at 9:38 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (1-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
  • How to Watch on TV: BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
  • Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Padres W 6-1 James Paxton vs Blake Snell
May 20 @ Padres W 4-2 Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
May 21 @ Padres L 7-0 Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
May 22 @ Angels L 2-1 Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
May 23 @ Angels L 4-0 Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
May 24 @ Angels - James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
May 26 @ Diamondbacks - Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
May 27 @ Diamondbacks - Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
May 28 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Houck vs Tommy Henry
May 30 Reds - Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
May 31 Reds - Brayan Bello vs Luke Weaver

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.