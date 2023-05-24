Wednesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at 9:38 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (1-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.

The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule