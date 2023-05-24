Red Sox vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the final of a three-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Angels have +100 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-120
|+100
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston's past five contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.7.
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've finished 10-8 in those games.
- Boston has a record of 9-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).
- The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-18-1 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|11-12
|11-7
|15-15
|14-17
|12-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.