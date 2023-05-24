Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox meet Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 13th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (259 total, 5.3 per game).

The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.336).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending James Paxton (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Paxton will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Luke Weaver

