Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Angels on May 24, 2023
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 47 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.
- He's slashing .249/.291/.519 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 52 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .281/.356/.524 on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI (49 total hits).
- He has a .261/.312/.473 slash line on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
