On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .275 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.233 AVG .214
.343 OBP .333
.267 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
8/5 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, one per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
