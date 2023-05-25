Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 25
The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|6.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.2
|6.5
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.5
|PRA
|--
|19
|15.9
|PR
|13.5
|16
|13.4
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.6
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.
- Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|25
|12
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5/21/2023
|19
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|29
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|32
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
